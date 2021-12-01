The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,910. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

