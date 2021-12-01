Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading Down 14.6%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX)’s share price dropped 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

THRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

