TheStreet Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to C+

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV opened at $76.67 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.