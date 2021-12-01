Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

