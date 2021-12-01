Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.51

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$156.51 and last traded at C$156.42, with a volume of 182575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$154.29.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.