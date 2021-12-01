Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 156,314 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $51,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 79.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.55 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.