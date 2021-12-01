Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 53,873 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $48,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $4,676,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

