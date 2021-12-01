Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 158,616 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

