TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91). Approximately 712,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 413,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

TIFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.50. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

