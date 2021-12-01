Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Stock Price Down 3%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 2,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

