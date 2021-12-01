Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $692,830.36 and $860.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005929 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007459 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

