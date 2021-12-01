TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Hits $28.39 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $28.39 million and $4.86 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

