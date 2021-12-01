Tokenomy (TEN) Price Tops $0.0655 on Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $18,075.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

