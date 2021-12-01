Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Shares Up 2%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 300,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 105,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

