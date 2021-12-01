Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.