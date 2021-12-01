TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
