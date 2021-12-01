TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TORM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TORM by 147.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

