Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TD opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

