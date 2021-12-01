Torrid (CURV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURV opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $449,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

