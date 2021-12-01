Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,604. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

