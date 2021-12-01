Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.53 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

