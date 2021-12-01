Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 9,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

