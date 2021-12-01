Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. 1,442,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

