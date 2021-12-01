Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 224,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.87. 28,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,384. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

