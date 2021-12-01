Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.60. 15,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average of $206.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

