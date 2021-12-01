Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE TM opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $188.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,809.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

