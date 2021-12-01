Trane Technologies plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

