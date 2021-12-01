Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.