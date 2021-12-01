Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Purchases 15,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).
LON:TRT opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.29 million and a PE ratio of 93.00. Transense Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.41.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
