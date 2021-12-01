Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Purchases 15,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

LON:TRT opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.29 million and a PE ratio of 93.00. Transense Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.41.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

