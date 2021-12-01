TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
