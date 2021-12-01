TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

