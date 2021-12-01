Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.41

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.41 and traded as high as C$18.15. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 578,913 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

