Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 30,520 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

