Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 33 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TPOA stock opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £19.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.49.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile
