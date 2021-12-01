Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 33 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPOA stock opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £19.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.49.

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

