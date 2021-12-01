Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 217,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.