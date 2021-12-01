Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Up 98.9% Over Last 7 Days

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 102.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $683,494.26 and $266.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 98.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.94 or 0.98185494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00046434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.55 or 0.00623511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

