U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

USX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.