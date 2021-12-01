Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 1833827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.95) to €45.70 ($51.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

