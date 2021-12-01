UBS Group Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $380.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $295.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.