uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

UCL stock remained flat at $$2.66 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,122. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

