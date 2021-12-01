Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

