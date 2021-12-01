Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 216,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,111. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.