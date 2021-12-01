Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.00. The company had a trading volume of 877,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,565,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.78 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

