UMB Bank N A MO Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

