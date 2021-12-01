UMB Bank N A MO Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,849.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,865.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,724.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

