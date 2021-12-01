UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

