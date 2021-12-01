UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after acquiring an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

