UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

