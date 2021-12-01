Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. 115,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,694. Unilever has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

