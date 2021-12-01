United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Financial Survey

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91% indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 40.31%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.88 $814.13 million $0.75 16.31 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.95

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

