United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading 4.5% Higher

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $51.88. 110,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,527,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $8,549,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

