UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $426.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.75.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

